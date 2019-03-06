The Citadel’s Merritt Named SoCon Pitcher of the Month

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – The Citadel right hander Jordan Merritt was named the Southern Conference Pitcher of the Month for February, it was announced by the league office Tuesday.
Merritt was honored after allowing just one earned run over his two starts. The senior struck out 16 and walked only one in 13.2 innings.
Merritt opened the season by striking out a career-high nine, and not allowing an earned run, over 6.2 innings against Delaware State.
He followed that up by surrendering just one run on six hits and seven strikeouts over 7.0 innings against No. 17 Michigan. The effort against the Wolverines earned Merrit SoCon Pitcher of the Week honors.