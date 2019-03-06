City of Charleston creates new official mobile app

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The city of Charleston now has an official mobile app available which gives citizens easier access to city services and information.
Through the app, people can now report a problem, submit a request, make a payment, sign up to receive notifications and more.
The app will also list city news, upcoming events and agendas.
“The City of Charleston app is a major step forward in our efforts to ensure that citizens have easy access to the information and services they need," Tecklenburg said. "I’d like to thank all the people who worked so hard on this new app, and to encourage our residents to join me in downloading and using it today.”
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.