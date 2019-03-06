CofC student’s report of stabbing, kidnapping was false, investigators say

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A student at the College of Charleston could face disciplinary action after making what authorities say was a false report of a kidnapping Wednesday morning.
College of Charleston authorities responded at 5:15 a.m. to the Warren Place parking lot for a reported robbery and kidnapping, according to CofC spokesman Michael Robertson. The alleged victim told police they discovered a stranger sleeping in the back of their vehicle.
Police say they were told the stranger stabbed the victim’s arm, pinning it to the center armrest and forced the victim to drive him to the area of Upper King Street and Upper Meeting Street where the stranger left the vehicle and fled on foot.
As soon as agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division began investigating the reported crime, the victim recanted everything, Robertson said.
The school sent an initial alert to the college campus to make them aware of the incident, then sent an updated alert explaining that the victim recanted.
“To be clear, there is no threat to our campus community,” the alert stated.
It is not clear whether criminal charges will be filed against the student, but Robertson said the student will be brought before the college’s honor board concerning the matter.
