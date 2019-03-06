CofC’s McLarty Nabs CAA Co-Pitcher of the Week Accolades

McLarty needed only 97 pitches to go the distance, did not issue a walk, and did not reach a three-ball count at any point during the game. The Buckner, Ky. native The 6-foot-3, 185-pound righty kick-started a run of 21 consecutive outs with three straight to end the second, a stretch that included six 1-2-3 innings in a row. He currently leads the pitching staff in ERA (0.92), strikeouts (21), and innings pitched (19.2).