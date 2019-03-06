CofC’s McLarty Nabs CAA Co-Pitcher of the Week Accolades

RICHMOND, Va. --- Junior Griffin McLarty (Buckner, Ky.) has been named as the Colonial Athletic Association’s Co-Pitcher of the Week after tossing a complete-game two-hitter in the College of Charleston baseball team’s 8-1 victory over North Carolina A&T on Friday.
This marks the second CAA weekly honor of McLarty’s career. He previously earned CAA Pitcher of the Week accolades after spinning a complete-game shutout against Georgia last season. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound righty tossed the second complete game of his career in Friday’s victory, surrendering one unearned run on two hits and striking out eight to move to 2-1 on the season.
McLarty needed only 97 pitches to go the distance, did not issue a walk, and did not reach a three-ball count at any point during the game. The Buckner, Ky. native The 6-foot-3, 185-pound righty kick-started a run of 21 consecutive outs with three straight to end the second, a stretch that included six 1-2-3 innings in a row. He currently leads the pitching staff in ERA (0.92), strikeouts (21), and innings pitched (19.2).
The Cougars return to the diamond on Friday when they open a three-game series against Arizona in Tucson, Ariz. First pitch is slated for 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time.