Crews respond to massive structure fire in downtown Bamberg

By WIS News 10 Staff | March 6, 2019 at 4:26 AM EST - Updated March 6 at 6:05 AM

BAMBERG, SC (WIS) - Crews responded to a massive structure fire on Main Street in Bamberg early Wednesday morning.

Officials say a number of buildings caught fire overnight. Main Street is currently closed to traffic as officials continue working to control the fire.

Crews are responding to a fire in Bamberg. (Video by Buzzy Bunch)
Four different buildings were involved in the incident. At least one of the buildings involved has collapsed.

One building involved in the fire is completely destroyed.
There’s no word on possible injuries or cause of the fire at this time.

