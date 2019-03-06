Crews respond to massive structure fire in downtown Bamberg

BAMBERG, SC (WIS) - Crews responded to a massive structure fire on Main Street in Bamberg early Wednesday morning.
Officials say a number of buildings caught fire overnight. Main Street is currently closed to traffic as officials continue working to control the fire.
Four different buildings were involved in the incident. At least one of the buildings involved has collapsed.
There’s no word on possible injuries or cause of the fire at this time.
