Deja Vu as No. 16 Chants Post Walk-Off Win over Deacons

Conway, S.C. – No. 16 Coastal Carolina got a one-out, bases-loaded RBI single from sophomore outfielder Parker Chavers in the bottom of the 12th inning to walk-off with a 10-9 home win over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on a frigid Tuesday night at Spring Brooks Stadium.
The walk-off win is the second-straight for the Chanticleers who got a two-run RBI single from Jared Johnson in the bottom of the ninth to defeat Indiana 6-5 on Sunday afternoon.
With Wake Forest stranding a runner on second base in the top of the 12th, the door was left open again for the Chanticleers who had the top of the order up in the third extra inning of the game.
Lead-off hitter Cory Wood drew a walk, the 100th of his career, and then advanced to third two batters later on a single past the Wake Forest first baseman by Zach Biermann, his fifth hit of the game, to put runners on the corners with one out.
After Johnson was intentionally walked, Chavers turned on a 0-1 pitch and lined it into right field to score Wood from third and give the Chants the 10-9 win.
The Chants struck out a season-high 15 Wake Forest batters, the seventh time this season that the pitching staff has fanned 10 or more batters in a game, and stole a season-high six bases for the contest.
Chavers (5-for-6, HR, 3 RBIs, 2 runs, 3 SB) and Biermann (5-for-7, 2 2B, 2 RBIs, run) each had five hits apiece in the win and combined for 10 of the Chants 16 hits on the night. Shortstop Scott McKeon (2-for-5, 3B, BB, 2 RBIs, run) had two hits, while Wood (1-for-6, 2B, BB, RBI, 2 runs, SB) and Cameron Pearcey (1-for-6, RBI, run, SB) each had an RBI.
Sophomore left-handed pitcher Dylan Gentry (1-0) picked up the win, the first of his career, throwing 2.0-scoreless innings, allowing two walks and striking out one over the 11th and 12th frames.
Handing the ball over to Gentry before the 11th was fellow sophomore lefty Trevor Damron who scattered just three hits while striking out three batters over 3.0-scoreless innings.
The Deacons had four players with multiple hits on the night in Patrick Frick (3-for-6, HR, 4 RBIs, run), Logan Harvey (2-for-4, BB, 2 RBIs, run), DJ Poteet (2-for-5, run) and Bobby Seymour (2-for-5, BB, 2 runs).
Wake Forest had just one extra-base hit, a two-run home run, out of its 11 total hits on the night.
Coastal’s Chavers and Kieton Rivers led off the bottom of the second with back-to-back singles and back-to-back stolen bases to bring up McKeon who doubled over the head of the right fielder to score two and put the home team in front 2-0.
After a fly ball to right field moved McKeon up to third, a fielder’s choice and throwing error allowed McKeon to score from third and push the Chants lead to three at 3-0.
An RBI double off the bat of Wood plated B.T. Riopelle, while two batters later Biermann switched places with Wood with an RBI double of his own to put the men in teal in front at 5-0 after two innings of play.
However, the Demon Deacons stormed back to take their first lead of the game with a six-run frame in the top of the third on four hits, three hit-by-pitches, a walk, a sacrifice fly and a pair of RBI singles with the first base hit driving in two runs.
Down 6-5, Chants Davie Inman struck out the side in the top of the fourth to set up the offense that retook the lead in the bottom of the frame with a four-run fourth highlighted by an RBI single from Pearcey, another RBI double by Biermann and a two-run home run from Chavers to put the score at 9-6 through four innings of play.
The back-and-forth scoring continued with the Demon Deacons recording a run on an RBI ground out in the top half of the fifth to trim the Coastal lead to two at 9-7 midway through the contest.
The Deacons kept fighting back, as the visitors used a two-run home run from Frick in the top of the seventh to knot the game back up at 9-9.
Neither team was able to push across the go-ahead run over the next four innings of play until Chavers’ walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the 12th.
The two teams combined to strike out 28 batters compared to just 10 walks, while each team left double-digit runners on base with Coastal stranding 15 base runners and Wake Forest 11.
Coastal (11-2) and Wake Forest (8-5) will play again tomorrow at 11:30 a.m. ET.