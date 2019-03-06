Deputies investigating woman’s body found in Adams Run

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say a man searching for his dog spotted a body Wednesday morning.
The body was found near the 7500 block of Parkers Ferry Road just outside of Adams Run.
The Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch Center reported a call about the discovery came in at 11:42 a.m.
Authorities have not said if there is any apparent manner of death.
Charleston County Sheriff’s Capt. Roger Antonio said the road belongs to a nearby hunt club.
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the woman.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
