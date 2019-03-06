Deputies investigating woman’s body found in Adams Run

By Patrick Phillips | March 6, 2019 at 4:00 PM EST - Updated March 6 at 4:25 PM

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say a man searching for his dog spotted a body Wednesday morning.

The body was found near the 7500 block of Parkers Ferry Road just outside of Adams Run.

The Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch Center reported a call about the discovery came in at 11:42 a.m.

Authorities have not said if there is any apparent manner of death.

Charleston County Sheriff’s Capt. Roger Antonio said the road belongs to a nearby hunt club.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identity of the woman.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

