FDA: Asbestos found in Claire’s cosmetics

(KFVS) - The FDA is warning consumers not to use three Claire’s brand cosmetic products after tests found they contained asbestos.
In a safety alert, the agency said the three products people shouldn’t use are Claire’s Eye Shadows, batch/lot No: 08/17; Claire’s Compact Powder, batch/lot No.: 07/15; and Claire’s Contour Palette, batch/lot No.: 04/17.
Tests showed they may be contaminated with asbestos fibers.
Claire’s reports these products are no longer sold on store shelves. However, the FDA says if you own any of the affected makeup you should stop using them.
Right now the FDA is not aware of any adverse reactions associated with exposure to these Claire’s products.
The FDA released the alert after an independent study of cosmetic products following reports of contaminated cosmetics marketed by Claire’s and Justice retailers in 2017.
Justice voluntarily recalled several products in on Sept. 5, 2017.
For its part, on Dec. 22, 2017 Claire’s took 9 products off of its shelves.
However, the company did not comply with the FDA’s request to recall the products.
The agency does not have the authority to mandate a recall. That’s why the FDA is warning consumers not to used these products.
On Tuesday, March 5, the FDA also announced its taking new steps to better ensure the safety of the cosmetic products men, women and children use every day.
Although the FDA doesn’t have pre-market review authority, there are other tools besides the requirement for approval that the FDA uses to ensure the safe marketing of products.
That includes making sure cosmetics are not “adulterated” or “misbranded,” meaning they must be safe for consumers when used according to directions on the label, or in the customary or expected way, and they must be properly labeled.
