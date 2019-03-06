Former Gov., first district Rep. Mark Sanford to lead seminars as fellow at University of Chicago

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - After losing the first district Republican primary to Katie Arrington last year, former South Carolina governor and first district Rep. Mark Sanford has a new job.
Sanford was named a Pritzker fellow at the University of Chicago Institute of Politics on Wednesday morning for the school’s spring quarter.
Six other fellows will be joining Sanford in the role including David Wasserman of the Cook Political Report, David Yepsen of Iowa Public Television, former staffer for the National Security Council Sue Mi Terry, Karine, Chief Public Affairs Officer for MoveON Karine Jean-Pierre, former Education Secretary John King Jr. and former Delaware Gov. Jack Markell.
In the role, Sanford will lead weekly 75-minute non-credit discussion seminars on “issues of local, national, and international importance" which are meant only for students of the school.
The spring quarter begins on March 30.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.