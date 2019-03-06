Funeral services to be held Wednesday for Citadel Mall parking lot shooting victim

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Funeral services will be held Wednesday for the woman who was killed in the Citadel Mall parking lot in February.
The viewing for Deja Dantley, 23, will be held at Royal Missionary Baptist Church in North Charleston from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. with the funeral to immediately follow.
The church is located at 4761 Luella Avenue in North Charleston.
Dantley was killed on Feb. 26 around 5:30 p.m. An incident report states police found Dantley in the front seat of her vehicle. EMS responded and pronounced her dead at the scene. Cary Kejuan Stephens, 28, has been charged with her murder.
A vigil was held for Dantley Tuesday night in the parking lot where she was killed.
“Just like to protect my family and I can’t even protect my own daughter," said Deja’s father, Don Lee, at the vigil."It’s something I’m going to have to live with for the rest of my life.”
