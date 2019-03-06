Gamecocks Shut Out The Citadel Behind 12 Strikeouts From Shook

Carolina got all the runs it would need in the second. Andrew Eyster opened the frame with a solo home run to center. Jordan Hollady singled to left with one out and George Callil then hit his first home run, a two-run shot to the visitor's bullpen, giving the Gamecocks a 3-0 lead. Noah Campbell singled and Brady Allen walked with one away. Luke Berryhill doubled to center, scoring both runners for a 5-0 lead.