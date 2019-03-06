Judge rules for North Charleston in West Ashley annexation battle

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A judge ruled last week in favor of the city of North Charleston in a lawsuit over a piece of land in West Ashley.
The city of Charleston and the National Trust for Historic Preservation had previously sued North Charleston over a one acre piece of land near Highway 61.
Charleston claimed in the lawsuit that the annexation of the acre to North Charleston by the Whitfield family violated the rights of the National Trust and added that North Charleston “leapfrogs” land currently owned by the City of Charleston.
“There are generally only two groups with standing to challenge a 100 percent annexation,” Judge Eugene Griffith Jr. wrote. “Property owners of annexed land and the attorney general of South Carolina. The National Trust and Charleston fall into neither category.”
The National Trust owns Drayton Hall Plantation, which is considered a National Historic Landmark, near the piece of contended land. As part of the lawsuit, Charleston claimed the National Trust has public importance and North Charleston’s move to annex the land “undermines” the Ashley River Historic District.
