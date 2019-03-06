Last Freezing Night before a Big Warm Up...

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Another cold night is ahead! Temperatures are expected to drop to below freezing away from the coast. As temperatures warm up for the next few days, this should be the final freezing night for awhile. Tomorrow afternoon winds shift out of the south and will heat up temps into the low 60s under a lot of sunshine. Some patchy frost can’t be ruled out inland Thursday morning. Friday’s temperatures will warm into the low 70s. A cold front should sag north of the Lowcountry Friday, but expect mainly dry conditions with a few more clouds.
A spotty shower of two is possible Saturday with highs in the mid 70s. Cloudy skies return to the forecast Sunday with the chance for an isolated thunderstorm and a couple of showers. Sunday doesn’t look to be a washout, but keep the Live 5 Weather App on hand!
THURSDAY: Sunny & cool; LOW: 31, HIGH: 61.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny & warmer; LOW: 41, HIGH: 71.
SATURDAY: Comfortable with a slight chance for shower; LOW: 52, HIGH: 75.
SUNDAY: Comfortable and cloudy; a few showers/islt’d t-storm possible; LOW: 58, HIGH: 76.
Forecaster Danielle Prinz
