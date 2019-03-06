Lawyer says jury trial for woman accused of hitting bike taxi will not happen

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A woman charged with driving under the influence after hitting a bike taxi in downtown Charleston last year was supposed to face a judge and jury Monday, according to court records.
However, Kacey Jay’s lawyer says that won’t happen.
Instead, attorney Steve Schmutz said he and his client are in negotiations with the prosecutor for this case.
Jay was charged with DUI and was released on a $2,262 PR bond in November following the incident that was caught on camera by a motorist.
The video captured Jay’s vehicle striking Dalton Massey’s bike taxi and driving off.
Jay’s SUV is then followed by the driver capturing the video and another motorist in a white truck.
Near the end of the video, the white truck is seen blocking the SUV in the area of Calhoun and King streets, and the driver of the truck appears to take away the SUV driver’s keys.
Officials with the Charleston Police Department say a call about the incident came in at 8:32 p.m.
The officers who responded to the incident found Jay sitting on a bench near King and Calhoun Streets and immediately smelled alcohol on her breath, an incident report stated.
Jay admitted to officers that she was driving the 2007 Honda Pilot seen in the video and told officers, " I just tried to merge into a lane that was straight or not straight."
She also claimed the car behind her beeped at her and also said, “I honestly don’t know totally what happened,” and “I wouldn’t cut anybody off on purpose."
Massey said he could feel Jay’s SUV close behind him as he approached the intersection of Meeting and George streets. While he was surprised when his bike taxi was hit, he was even more shocked when the woman behind the wheel took off.
“When it happened and she just took off, I was pretty new at the job,” Massey said. “I had been doing it like a month, I was like oh my gosh I’m going to get fired. I just got hit. I have no proof of anything that happened. She just took off, and then the cops are at the scene like oh yea we caught her, and I was like wow. That never happens, and you never have a camera like right behind all of it. It was just a lot of luck honestly, and I was fine. I didn’t get hurt.”
While Massey wasn’t seriously hurt, he did injure his knee, tearing his meniscus during the encounter.
One of the good Samaritans who helped stop Jay said he’s been on standby willing to be in court if he’s needed to help keep the city he loves safe.
“The reason it’s so wonderful is because of situations like this, where there were two people going to stop somebody who could have killed someone on a pedicab,” Gus Molony said.
Schmutz said no new date has been set for Jay to appear in court.
