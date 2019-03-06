Line Street in downtown Charleston will soon be able to handle two-way traffic

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A stretch of Line Street in downtown Charleston is being converted to handle two-way traffic. The conversion between Rutledge Avenue and King Street is expected to close part of the street on Wednesday.
Crews are planning to start converting the street at 7 a.m. and the city is hoping it’s finished by 6 p.m., just as long as the paint dries.
The primary reason part of the street has to be closed is because the center line has to be painted block by block.
Over the past few weeks, crews put up a lot of signage and already started painting some areas to make Wednesday’s work easier. Crosswalks have already been repainted, and a raised crosswalk has already been added over Line Street at the Percy Street intersection. After the conversion, crews will add bicycle sharrow markings from King Street to St. Philip Street in both directions.
The project has been spearheaded by city of Charleston’s director of traffic and transportation Keith Benjamin.
“This two-way conversion and series of roadway improvements will increase the safety of those moving throughout this corridor, both pedestrians and motorists,” Benjamin said. “We are grateful to the neighborhood for their input and continued support throughout this process.”
The city will also monitor the street after the project is done. They’ll be keeping track of the traffic, pedestrian, and cycling counts.
“We’ve seen the success of the two way at Spring and Cannon and expect that with line street as well,” Benjamin said.
There will be no changes to on-street parking.
