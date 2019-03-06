Live 5 Scambusters: Protecting against identity theft

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Identity Theft continues to be a big problem in South Carolina with more than 6,300 cases reported last year to the Federal Trade Commission.
The first week in March is National Consumer Protection Week and South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs is offer ways to keep your identity safe. Identity theft is happening in South Carolina at one of the highest rates in the country. The Charleston-North Charleston metro area is also among the top 50 when it comes to the frequency of those reports.
SCDCA is holding free shred events around the state this week, including a stop in North Charleston on Wednesday. Consumer Affairs is also hosting a free webinar Thursday, March 7 at 12 p.m. with tips to avoid scams.
The Identity Theft Unit Guide is also available online here. It includes examples of what to do if you become a victim of identity theft. You’ll also find information about freezing accounts, defending against scams and how to get alerts when your identity is under attack.
If you feel like you’ve been a victim of identity theft, you can report it to the Federal Trade Commission by calling Report to (877) 438-4338 or online at identitytheft.gov.
If you have a scam story to share, email Kyle Jordan at Scams@live5news.com.
