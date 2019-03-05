6-month-old child killed after being attacked by dog in Salisbury

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - A 6-month-old child was killed on Tuesday afternoon after being attacked by a dog that belonged to his babysitter.
Jacari Long, of Lexington, passed away from injuries sustained after a boxer/pit bull mix attacked him in his babysitter’s living room while the dog’s owner was outside in the driveway.
The attack occurred on Wilson Road near Livingstone College. The babysitter told police that she had left the child in the living room of her home with her mother while she went out to the driveway to clean out the backseat of her car. While making room in the car for the child, she heard her mother scream from inside and found the dog attacking the child when she entered the room. At around 2:30 p.m., police were notified of the attack and called to the scene.
The child was taken to a hospital in Winston Salem but due to the extent of the injuries he was pronounced deceased.
Rowan County Animal Control has taken custody of the dog and Salisbury Police are actively investigating this case. No further information has been released at this time.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.