Motorists can expect traffic delays as a lane closes in Summerville.

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) -Motorists in Berkeley County can expect traffic delays as a lane closes in Summerville.
The Town of Summerville announced crews will begin working at Berlin G. Myers Parkway and Berkeley Circle at 10 p.m. on Wednesday.
Crews with the town of Summerville will be installing the mast arms at Berlin G. Myers Parkway.
The city says, certain areas of Berkeley Circle will be closed and rolling lanes southbound on Main Street will be closed.
Work is expected to continue for several hours, the town of Summerville says.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.