No. 20 Clemson Downs Paladins 3-1 at Fluor Field

Hennessy (1-0) earned the win in relief by tossing 2.1 hitless and scoreless innings with two strikeouts. Spiers pitched the final 2.0 innings to record his fourth save of the year. In his first career start, Lindley allowed five hits, one run and three walks with three strikeouts in 4.2 innings pitched. Furman starter John Michael Bertrand (0-1) suffered the loss, as he yielded three hits, two runs and four walks with five strikeouts in 5.2 innings pitched.