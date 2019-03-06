Police name suspect in Northwoods Mall shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - North Charleston police say the 18-year-old wanted in connection with the Feb. 22 shooting incident at Northwoods Mall should be considered armed and dangerous.
Matthew Carlos James, Jr., is wanted on four counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, police say. James also has two active warrants from Charleston County for unlawful carrying of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm.
On Tuesday, a judge set bond at $100,000 for Diamond Floyd, who was arrested on a charge of accessory after the fact of attempted murder.
Floyd turned herself in Tuesday afternoon at to Charleston County deputies and is accused of driving James away after the Northwoods Mall incident.
Court documents in connection with Floyd’s bond hearing identified James as the shooter.
North Charleston Police responded to the mall at approximately 3:01 p.m. on Feb. 22 to a report of shots fired and a possible active shooter. The shots were fired inside the Champs Sports store, but no one was struck, police said.
Multiple witnesses told police the shooting placed several adults and children in harm’s way.
Investigators say Floyd was seen on video surveillance entering the mall with two people, one of whom was identified as James. The affidavit stated video later showed Floyd in Champs with James who was firing multiple shots in the store.
Authorities say Floyd and James then ran out the rear exit of the store, through the parking lot and to the vehicle they arrived in.
Four days after the incident, North Charleston Police listed both James and Floyd, as well as a third 18-year-old as persons wanted for questioning. The third person spoke with police and was cleared of involvement.
James stands 5′7″, weighs 167 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes with a medium complexion.
Anyone with information on James’ whereabouts is asked to call Detective S. Andrews at 843-740-5875 or via email at andrewss@northcharleston.org.
James is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached, police say.
