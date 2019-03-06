3 runaway teens from Kershaw Co. found safe, man charged in the case

KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WIS) - The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office says that 3 runaway teens who were with a “person of interest” have been found safe. That person of interest has been charged in the case, deputies said.
The sheriff’s office said Natalie Karen Alexis Deese, Kayla Gail Woods, and David Will Stogner, all 15, were last seen on Sunday, March 3. Natalie and Kayla were last seen at the homes of one of the teens. Stogner was last seen getting into a vehicle leaving his home. The teens were believed to be together and with a male “person of interest” named William Varnadore, 27.
The Kershaw County Sheriffs Office has charged Varnadore with 3 counts of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor and is currently being housed at the Kershaw County Detention Center awaiting a bond.
Deputies believed the group was possibly in Myrtle Beach, but have not given details on where the teens were located.
