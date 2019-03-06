SC mother charged after newborn baby has positive drug test, deputies say

SUMTER COUNTY, SC (WIS) - A Sumter County woman was arrested and charged after her newborn baby’s blood test showed it was positive for drugs, deputies say.
The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says Heather Barrett gave birth to a male child in February. The newborn tested positive for marijuana at Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital on Feb. 7. Barrett also tested positive for marijuana during a prior urine drug screening, according to the warrant.
Medical records obtained from the hospital and law enforcement confirmed that she tested positive. A warrant was issued for her arrest and she was charged with unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person.
Barrett has since been released from the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center, according to jail records.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.