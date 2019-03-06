SC representative apologizes after social media controversy involving Joe Cunningham photo

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A Lowcountry state representative has apologized for her misleading post which showed Rep. Joe Cunningham clapping after the Star-Spangled Banner played at the USS Charleston commissioning ceremony last weekend.
In the apology, Bennett admits the photo she posted was misleading after she initially said she didn’t see why the post was such a big deal.
“First, my apologies to Mr. Cunningham for the misleading photo,” Bennett wrote on Facebook. “Second, my apologies to y’all for being late on posting this. I’ve just been busy. No other excuse. I do not “hate” Mr. Cunningham. I don’t hate anyone. Period. I deplore his politics. For sure. And I regret I didn’t do more homework.”
Bennett added that she had turned over some emails about the post to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.
The initial photo shows Cunningham clapping while the other three men beside him are saluting or placing their hand on their heart with the caption “What’s wrong with this picture?” above the photo.
Bennett initially said she was referencing the time that the official colors were being presented. During that time, the Star-Spangled Banner was being sung. In the comments, she received support from former first district congressional candidate Katie Arrington.
Raw video of the incident shows that both Cunningham and Sen. Tim Scott briefly lowered their hands from their hearts to applaud the band at the conclusion of the national anthem, then raised their hands over their hearts again as the flags went by.
The full post of Bennett’s apology can be found below:
"First, my apologies to Mr. Cunningham for the misleading photo. Second, my apologies to y’all for being late on posting this. I’ve just been busy. No other excuse.
I do not “hate” Mr. Cunningham. I don’t hate anyone. Period. I deplore his politics. For sure. And I regret I didn’t do more homework.
Second, I am appalled at many of the posted comments. Profanity. Name calling. Trolling. State your position and move on. I’m a big girl and can take criticism But if you’re using curse words against each other or me, calling each other names or posting a “gazzilion” times (trolling), it’s coming down. This is my personal page. For my opinions and mine alone. I don’t post political opinion on my public page. (I’m seriously thinking of restricting this page to friends)
And with respect to the emails, some have been turned over to SLED.
With that said, I hope y’all have a great day. I see the sun is finally coming out. What can go wrong with that? Bless you."
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.