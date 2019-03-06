Sex offenders living near Summerville neighborhood have residents worried

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) – People living in the White Gables neighborhood in Summerville are frustrated and concerned after discovering several sex offenders live nearby.
Facebook chatter alerted neighbors about a house just outside the neighborhood that houses a few registered sex offenders.
An online database of registered sex offenders from the State Law Enforcement Division shows five offenders live inside 1437 Central Ave. in Summerville. That is located just outside of the White Gables neighborhood.
According to SLED’s records, 21 registered sex offenders live within a one-mile radius of that address.
Within two miles of that address, there are 61 sex offenders.
Neighbors involved in the home owners association board said the community is having a meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday night inside the clubhouse.
