Small SC town reacts to lottery winner claiming record breaking prize

SIMPSONVILLE,, SC (WCSC) - – The town of Simpsonville may never be the same again.
Last October, the KC Mart on Lee Vaughn Road sold a $1.5 billion Mega Millions lottery ticket. Monday, the lottery winner claimed their prizing. Electing to remain anonymous.
Clyde Quarels frequents the gas station. He said, “I’m glad he did finally come forward because we were all puzzled.”
That winner’s life changed last October, but it also put the city of 22,000 people on the map.
Janice Curtis is the mayor of Simpsonville. She said, “People across the country now know about Simpsonville, South Carolina. They know where we are and they know we sell lottery tickets.”
The anonymous lottery winner is taking the lump sum of $878 million dollars. Curtis said, “We’re all winners here in South Carolina.”
South Carolina is receiving $61 million in income taxes from the lottery winner. Lawmakers putting together next year’s budget say the lottery winner coming forward couldn’t have happened at a better time.
There’s a proposal that would give tax payers a $50 rebate. But that still needs to be decided.
Curtis said, “This is $61 million we were not anticipating and just falls from the Heavens. Yes we’re all winners in South Carolina.”
At the KC Mart, things have changed since October. Himanshi Patel said, “The business has picked up since we sold the winning ticket.”
She said they have an increase in lottery sales at the store. Patel said, “Everyone thinks it’s a lucky spot.”
People are trying to cash in on that luck. But maybe it wasn’t luck at all.
The South Carolina Education Lottery Commission said the person even allowed a fellow customer to make a Mega Millions lottery ticket purchase in front of them while in line at the store.
Quarels said, “He’s got good character. You let someone in front of you and you win….that’s good character.”
