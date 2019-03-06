Trial of man facing obstruction charge in wife’s disappearance stretches into third day

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Day three in the trial of Bob McCaffrey is underway.
He is charged with obstruction of justice in the disappearance of his wife Gayle in March 2012.
Wednesday morning, jurors learned about what was found when a Charleston County forensics unit searched the McCaffrey house after Gayle went missing. Forensic investigators searched the house on three separate occasions. They found several briefcases and lockboxes with ammunition and firearms inside of the McCaffrey’s home.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.
On Tuesday afternoon, jurors saw a video of investigators interviewing McCaffrey after his wife went missing. Much of the interview centered on a goodbye letter from his wife that Bob McCaffrey says he found when he returned home on St. Patrick’s Day.
It’s a letter Charleston County investigators believe was typed by the man on trial. In the letter, Gayle McCaffrey supposedly said, “I will always love you and the children.”
Bob McCaffrey told investigators that according to the letter, a 200 to 300 pound safe containing $110,000 was taken from the attic. McCaffrey said his wife may have taken the safe, but investigators didn’t buy the story that there was a safe.
Reacting to her disappearance, McCaffrey told the investigators “I wish I had a freaking clue where to look. I want to find her, I want her back.”
When asked if this was like her to take off, McCaffrey replied,"No." Sheriff’s investigators believe Bob McCaffrey killed his wife but a grand jury refused to indict him for murder.
If convicted of the obstruction of justice charge he faces up to ten years in prison. Earlier on Tuesday, jurors heard the woman identified as McCaffrey’s ex-mistress, Brandly Lee, cross-examined.
A second woman named Brittany Richardson then testified that Brandy felt uncomfortable when McCaffrey drove to the VFW Post in Travelers Rest to try to see her even though she had already broken up with him.
Jurors were shown dashcam video of the traffic stop police made on McCaffrey in Travelers Rest when he was on his way back to Charleston. He told the officer he and his wife had been having problems and that he had come to Travelers Rest to see a girl he had been seeing but was rejected by her.
On Monday, McCaffrey’s former mistress testified about how she met him and the fact that after their breakup, he continued to contact her, even after he reported his wife missing.
Brandy Lee told the jury she first met Bob McCaffrey at a bar in Travelers Rest where the two exchanged numbers and had sex in motels. She says McCaffrey told her he was separated from his wife.
When she came to Charleston, Lee wound up at the same restaurant where McCaffrey and his wife were having dinner. Lee testified not long after that, Gayle texted her to stay away from her husband. Lee told the court she broke it off with Bob McCaffrey but he kept trying to communicate with her and win her back. She also claimed she was pregnant and sent McCaffrey a photo of her pregnancy test.
Later, after Bob McCaffrey drove to the Upstate to see Lee, she said McCaffrey called her on March 18, 2012, and said when he came back to Charleston only his kids were there and Gayle was gone.
There may be more than 70 witnesses during the trial. Gayle McCaffrey’s sisters and Bob McCaffrey’s father may take the stand during the trial.
McCaffrey was originally charged with her murder but a grand jury refused to indict him on the murder charge. Charleston County Sheriff’s Office officials have described the case as “very complicated” and did not go into much detail into what prompted the murder charge to be filed in 2018.
Investigators have long maintained that McCaffrey has been uncooperative in the investigation into his wife’s disappearance. A 2018 affidavit when the murder charge was brought stated McCaffrey has lied to investigators with the sheriff’s office on numerous occasions, refused to cooperate with search efforts for his wife, and has declined any parental relationship with his children.
Investigators say they also believed that Gayle McCaffrey had booked a romantic getaway just two days before her disappearance.
They believe she was trying to reconcile their marriage.
She has never been found.
