Wanted: Men attempted to break into business but ended up removing door handle instead

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Deputies are seeking to identify two men who attempted to break into a Lowcountry business but ended up removing the door handle instead.
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office say it happened at the Brown Ferry Water Company on 754 Dunbar Road early Sunday morning.
“Images of the suspects, both young black males, were captured on security video during their unsuccessful attempt to enter the front door,” GCSO officials said.
According to the sheriff’s office, the suspects removed the door handle and damaged the door glass before leaving.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (843) 546-5102.
