Wednesday marks 8th annual walk to school day in SC

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Schools across South Carolina are asking students to hop out of the car and walk to school with their parents and teachers.
This day is a partnership with the South Carolina Department of Transportation, they say kids need safer options for walking or biking to school.
During walk to school day kids learn how to safely cross streets and learn bus and parking lot safety.
Part of the initiative is also to promote physical activity.
Many parents who live within walking distance of schools say they would allow their kids to walk to school but safety and acessible routes are are their main concerns.
Wednesday gives schools the opportunity to take a look at those options and reach out to the Department of transportation for help.
