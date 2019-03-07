BCSD lawsuit claims former professional advisers aided Brantley Thomas in embezzling $1.2 million

“BCSD maintains that these former professional advisors failed their fiduciary duties owed the District and served their own interests and those of the former BCSD Chief Financial Officer Brantley Thomas instead of serving as a firewall against Thomas’ corruption, embezzlement and misappropriation of District funds,” a press release said. “As outlined in the Complaint, these trusted former advisors actively and closely associated with Thomas and benefitted from recurring and lucrative business and fees. Mr. Thomas has been sentenced to federal prison and awaits a state court sentence in the largest known public embezzlement and corruption scheme in state history.”