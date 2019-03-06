Best Buy donates $20.8M to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | March 6, 2019 at 5:50 PM EST - Updated March 7 at 3:53 AM

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Best Buy presented a $20 million check to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital on Wednesday.

The $20.8 million was raised during St. Jude's 2018 "Thanks and Giving" campaign.

This amount beats Best Buy’s record from the previous year.

“Our customers get so excited about making a difference in people's lives and they talk to our customers every day about giving a donation, whether it is $2, $ 3 or $5,” said Ray Sliva, Senior VP of Retail Operations.

Funds raised help make sure no family receives a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food.

