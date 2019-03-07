Charleston Co. man arrested on child porn charges

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A Mount Pleasant man has been arrested on 20 charges related to child porn, according to the state attorney general’s office.
Chad Horst Kramolowski, 32, of Mount Pleasant, was charged with 19 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of providing false information on a sex registry, according to jail records at the Al Cannon Detention Center, Attorney General’s Office spokesman Robert Kittle said.
Investigators with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and the Mount Pleasant police department assisted with the execution of the search warrant and the arrest.
Investigators state Kramolowski possessed multiple files of child pornography. He was arrested on Thursday and the case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.
