Charleston County Sheriff’s Office wants nearly $200k grant to help keep traffic unit fully funded

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office wants to apply for a $188,200 grant to help pay to keep its traffic safety unit intact.
The grant would be used to continue paying for two full-time deputies, their supplies, and specialized training for 2019. The grant comes through the South Carolina Department of Public Safety’s Office of Highway Safety. In the past two years, these positions have been covered by that department.
They’re part of a 10-deputy team that works to enforce specific areas that have been chosen as high-risk as well as help educate the public about traffic safety.
To get this grant, they need to get approval to even apply for it. The Charleston County finance committee will decide if they can on Thursday night.
Captain Jim Woods hopes they get it so they can keep their entire team, because they’ve already seen positive results.
“We led the state for several years in traffic fatalities, now we’ve dropped to third,” Woods said. “We’re going in the right direction, but I would like to be last.”
Woods went on to say their goal is always no traffic-related fatalities. He also said the impact can be felt in the communities they serve.
"A lot of times the neighbors are very happy to see us in their neighborhoods, especially the ones who have children out by the roadways,” Woods said.
If you know of a spot you think the traffic unit should check out, feel to free to reach out to Captain Woods directly. You can email him at jwoods@charlestoncounty.org or call the sheriff’s office and ask for the traffic division.
