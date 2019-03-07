Charleston Police searching for burglary suspect

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Police are searching for a man named a suspect in a burglary at West Ashley home in January.
Kriston Campbell, 19, is wanted on a charge of second-degree burglary, according to Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis.
Police responded to a reported home burglary on Jan. 9. The victim told police she had received an alert on her cell phone at 9:42 a.m. that someone had activated motion sensors inside her Main Street home, an incident report states. She told police she saw a man wearing gray sweat pants and a red hoodie take money from her bedroom and place it in his pocket, rummage through her belongings, then exit the home at approximately 9:56 a.m.
She stated she recognized the suspect as Campbell whom she said was a friend of one of her friends, the incident report states.
She said a neighbor told her over the phone that her door was open and that the victim asked her neighbor to close the door, the report states.
The victim claimed $500 in various bills had been taken, a smartwatch, a smartphone and a pair of Versace sunglasses had been taken, all worth a total of approximately $1,155.
Campbell is 5-foot-6, weighs 165, has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 843-743-7200 and ask for the on-call Charleston Police detective or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.
