Charleston Police searching for burglary suspect

Police responded to a reported home burglary on Jan. 9. The victim told police she had received an alert on her cell phone at 9:42 a.m. that someone had activated motion sensors inside her Main Street home, an incident report states. She told police she saw a man wearing gray sweat pants and a red hoodie take money from her bedroom and place it in his pocket, rummage through her belongings, then exit the home at approximately 9:56 a.m.