The Charleston Wine + Food Festival is expected to bring big bucks to the Lowcountry.

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -The Charleston Wine + Food festival is in full swing and brings some of the world’s top chefs and stars of the culinary world to the Lowcountry, but it’s also expected to bring big bucks.
In 2018, 29,072 people attended the festival. Of those attendees, 13,780 were from out of town and almost 75 percent of the visitors were women. The average age for all guests is 47.
And when you talk dollars and cents, those foodies had an economic impact of more than $15 million over the five day event. The average person spent $978 and taxes generated rang up to the tune of $2.48 million.
Folks come from all across the nation to enjoy the festival, but most of those visitors come from these top five cities:
- New York City, NY
- Washington, DC
- Atlanta, GA
- Charlotte, NC
- Boston, MA.
This is the 14th annual Charleston Wine + Food festival and events are happening through Sunday.
Many events are already sold out, but to find a list of events that still have tickets available, go to http://www.lowcountryweekend.com/.
