The Citadel drops home game to Winthrop

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel put together a rally in the ninth inning, but was only able to push across one run in falling, 4-1, to Winthrop Wednesday afternoon at Riley Park.
Game Information
Score: Winthrop 4, The Citadel 1
Records: Winthrop (5-6), The Citadel (5-7)
Location: Charleston, South Carolina (Riley Park)
Key Plays
- A pair of fielding errors in the third inning allowed the Eagles to score two unearned runs.
- With runners on first and second with one out, Lane Botkin hit a chopper down the third-base line that looked to load the bases, but the runner was called out at third. The ‘Dogs did not score in the inning.
How it Happened
- The Eagles got on the board in the third inning after an error and an infield single put two on with no outs. A sacrifice bunt advanced the runners before a groundout scored an unearned run. A second fielding error in the inning allowed the second run to score.
- WU added a run in the fourth inning after a leadoff single came around to score on a single to right field by Jake Sullivan.
- The Bulldogs looked to get on the board in the home-half of the fourth as Ryan McCarthy and Bryce Leasure hit back-to-back one-out singles.
- Lane Botkin followed with a grounder down the third-base line that looked to load the bases. Unfortunately, the runner was called out on the force. The next hitter grounded out and the ‘Dogs were kept off the board.
- The Eagles took advantage of the call and came back to add an insurance run in the fifth as at two-out single to left center from Dillon Morton drove in a run.
- The Citadel mounted another threat in the ninth inning as Tyler Corbitt singled and Jeffery Brown.
- After a pitching change, Ryan McCarthy went down 0-2 before fouling off a couple pitches. He was then hit by a pitch to load the bases.
- Leasure drove in a run with a fielder’s choice, but the Bulldogs were not able to push across any more runs.
Inside the Box Score
- Jordan Flanders (0-1) was impressive in his first career start as he allowed just two earned runs on five hits over 4.2 innings.
- The Bulldog bullpen made sure the Eagles did not score the rest of the game as Alex Bialakis gave up one hit in 1.1 shutout innings and Will Pillsbury struck out three in his one inning of work.
- Ian Foggo retired all three hitters he faced in the eighth, and Jordan Buster followed suit with a perfect ninth inning.
- Cody Whitten (1-0) picked up the win for the Eagles as he allowed just one run on four hits in eight-plus innings.
- Mason Groves (2) did not allow a hit in his one inning to pick up the save.
On Deck
The Bulldogs continue their stay at Riley Park as they open a three-game series with Charleston Southern Friday night at 6:30 p.m. The two teams will play Saturday night at 6 p.m. at CSU before returning to Riley Park Saturday afternoon for a 1 p.m. matinee.
Postgame Quotes
Head Coach Tony Skole
“I was extremely proud of Jordan Flanders making his first collegiate start. I thought he was phenomenal. He showed a lot of poise and competitiveness, and has a bright future ahead of him.
“Our bullpen guys were great. Bialakis, Pillsbury, Foggo and Buster are the guys we are counting on. When you give up two earned runs and six hits you expect to win that game. So that is a little disappointing.
“Offensively, we are scuffling a little bit. We just have to keep working. We can’t feel sorry for ourselves. We have to keep working. Hopefully we will keep pitching well and playing good defense until our bats catch up.”