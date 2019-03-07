The Citadel’s Stallworth, Najdawi Pick Up All-SoCon Honors

SPARTANBURG, S.C. – The Citadel basketball players Lew Stallworth and Zane Najdawi have been named All-Southern Conference selections, it was announced by the league office Wednesday. Stallworth was a second-team selection by both the coaches and the media, while Najdawi was tabbed to the media's third team.
Stallworth was also named to the HoopsHD.com All-Southern Conference team, marking the third straight season the Bulldogs have had a player named to the list after Najdawi was named to the team each of the last two seasons.
A native of Los Angeles, California, Stallworth is currently second in the SoCon in assists per game (6.2), third in scoring average (20.2 ppg), fourth in minutes played per contest (33.4), fifth in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.7) and field goal percentage (.527). He is also ninth in free throw percentage (.740) and 16th in rebounds per game (5.3).
In SoCon only games, Stallworth is second in scoring average (21.5 ppg) and assists per game (5.7), and fourth in minutes played per contest (35.3). He is sixth in field goal percentage (.500), seventh in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.5), eighth in free throw percentage (.793) and 11th in 3-point field goal percentage (.390).
Stallworth is currently in the top 50 in NCAA Division I in five statistical categories, including tied for 17th in assists per game, tied for 20th with 181 assists, tied for 23rd with 221 made field goals, 39 with 586 points and 42nd in scoring average.
Stallworth’s 2018-19 season ranks in the top 10 in program history in four categories, including setting the program record for assists in a season. Stallworth is also third in points scored, fourth in field goals made and ninth for scoring average.
Stallworth was named to HoopsHD.com’s mid-season All-SoCon team on Jan. 7. He and Najdawi were named to the 2019 Dos Equis 3X3U National Championship Late Season Watch List.
This season, Stallworth has earned two SoCon Player of the Week honors from the league office (Nov. 27, Dec. 4) and earned College Sports Madness SoCon Player of the Week honors three times (Nov. 26, Dec. 3, Dec. 24).
Najdawi is just the 11th Citadel basketball player in program history to earn all-conference honors in multiple seasons, and he is the first since Mike Groselle (2011-12, 2012-13) to earn All-SoCon honors in back-to-back years.
A Preseason All-SoCon selection by both the league and Mid-Major Madness, Najdawi is one of just four players in Southern Conference history to score 1,600 points, corral 700 rebounds and block 175 shots.
The Midlothian, Virginia native is currently second in the SoCon in blocked shots (57), third in blocked shots per game (2.0), seventh in field goal percentage (.498) and eighth in free throw percentage (.740). Najdawi is also ninth in both offensive rebounds per game (2.3) and total blocks per game (7.2), 10th in defensive rebounds per game (4.8), and 12th in scoring average (14.2 ppg).
In SoCon only games, Najdawi is second in total blocks (34), third in blocked shots per game (1.9), seventh in field goal percentage (.478), ninth in defensive rebounds per outing (4.8), and tied for ninth in total rebounds (127). He is also 10th in total rebounds per game (7.1), 11th in scoring average (14.8 ppg) and free throw percentage (.690), and 13th in offensive rebounds per contest (2.2).
Najdawi enters this weekend’s conference tournament tied for 41st in the nation in blocked shots per game.
In program history, Najdawi will go down as one of the all-time greats as he is currently in the top 10 in program history in 12 different categories, including breaking into the top five in eight of those.
Najdawi is second in program history for blocks in a career (197), and is third in scoring (1,619 points), free throws made (395), defensive rebounds (475) and total rebounds (725). He is fifth in career field goals attempted (1,148), tied for fifth in offensive rebounds (252), sixth in made field goals (559) and free throws attempted (513), and 10th in minutes played (3,020). Najdawi is one of just six players in program history to play over 127 games in a career, and is just the fourth Bulldog to start at least 120 games.
Najdawi boasts four of the top 10 highest season block totals in program history, and owns four of the program’s top 10 single-game block performances. He has swatted away multiple shots in 57 games over his career, including a career-high seven in the Bulldogs’ 87-83, overtime win over Samford on Feb. 23. Najdawi was just three blocks and two rebounds away from a triple-double.
For his career, Najdawi has 16 career double-doubles, including seven this year. He is tied for fourth in program history for career double-doubles and his 2018-19 campaign is tied for sixth in Citadel history.
Najdawi earned National Basketball Coaches Association (NABC) All-District 22 and NABC Honors Court plaudits last season, and is a four-time SoCon Player of the Week. He earned the Southern Conference Commissioner’s Medal as a junior (2017-18) and was named to the Southern Conference Academic All-Conference team for Spring 2018.
NEXT UP
The Bulldogs will next travel to Asheville, North Carolina for the 2019 Ingles Southern Conference Basketball Championships presented by General Shale. The Citadel is the No. 10 seed in the tournament and will face No. 7 seed Samford at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 8. The winner of that game will advance to the quarterfinal round to face No. 2 seed UNCG at 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 9.