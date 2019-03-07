The Citadel’s Stallworth, Najdawi Pick Up All-SoCon Honors

Najdawi is second in program history for blocks in a career (197), and is third in scoring (1,619 points), free throws made (395), defensive rebounds (475) and total rebounds (725). He is fifth in career field goals attempted (1,148), tied for fifth in offensive rebounds (252), sixth in made field goals (559) and free throws attempted (513), and 10th in minutes played (3,020). Najdawi is one of just six players in program history to play over 127 games in a career, and is just the fourth Bulldog to start at least 120 games.