Cunningham sounds air horn during meeting on seismic blasting’s marine life impact

Today, I brought an air horn to a hearing on North Atlantic Right Whales, to demonstrate how disruptive seismic airgun blasting is to marine life. It was LOUD. Now imagine that sound 16,000 times louder, repeated every ten seconds for days, weeks, and months. Imagine how disruptive that would be, especially if you depend on sound to communicate and navigate. That's what seismic airgun blasting does to our marine life. South Carolinians do not want offshore drilling on our shores, and we don't want its disruptive precursor, seismic airgun blasting.