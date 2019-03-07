Fire at Charleston multi-unit home displaces 2 people

Firefighters responded shortly after 10 a.m. to the fire on America Street. (Source: Charleston Fire Dept.)
By Patrick Phillips | March 7, 2019 at 2:12 PM EST - Updated March 7 at 2:31 PM

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Charleston Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of a house fire Thursday morning.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to a single unit. (Source: Charleston Fire Department.)
Crews responded shortly after 10 a.m., less than four minutes from the time the fire was reported to the Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch Center, according to Chief Fire Marshal Michael Julazadeh.

First responders reported smoke venting from one of the homes of the single-story, multi-tenant building.

The fire was contained to a single unit and firefighters were able to put it out quickly, he said.

The fire displaced two occupants of the home, but no injuries were reported, Julazadeh said.

