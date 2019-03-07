Former Lowcountry state lawmaker sued over alleged road rage incident in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Former South Carolina state representative John Kuhn, who served parts of Berkeley and Charleston counties, is being sued over an alleged road rage incident that happened in North Charleston in 2018.
The lawsuit centers around a crash involving Kuhn that happened on the afternoon of Oct. 24, 2018.
According to the lawsuit, Kuhn was driving west on Ashley Phosphate Road when he tried to turn right from the middle lane onto Rock Street and collided with another car to his right.
Kuhn then caused the car he collided with to drive into and over Miguel Oyuela-Martinez, who was sitting on a bus stop bench, the suit stated.
The lawsuit says Kuhn was distracted, driving aggressively, operating his cell phone, and acting out of road rage at the time of the crash.
Kuhn didn’t apologize to Oyuela-Martinez or offer any assistance to him at the scene, according to the suit. It also states that Oyuela-Martinez was seriously injured in the crash and Kuhn’s conduct constituted a disregard for the life and safety of other drivers or Oyuela-Martinez.
Oyuela-Martinez is asking for a jury trial and punitive damages more than $25,000. The suit also names Kuhn’s law firm Kuhn and Kuhn LLC.
Kuhn served in the state senate from 2001-2004. He also ran against Mark Sanford in the Republican primary for the first district congressional seat in 2013. He received 6.5 percent of the vote.
Kuhn has already filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, saying Oyuela-Martinez was already paid out $469.884.60 because of the crash. Kuhn also argued in the motion that the law firm isn’t liable because he was operating his personal vehicle at the time of the crash. It also states he was out on a lunch break and not acting as an “agent” of the firm.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.