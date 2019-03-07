Inmate sues Charleston police, city after kicking police transport door and falling out

He’s currently serving a 13 year sentence at the Lee Correctional Institution for kidnapping, armed robbery and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. That charge stems from an incident in 2014 when authorities say Kinloch conspired with a woman to lure a man to the dead end of a street in Mount Pleasant with the promise of sex and marijuana. Court documents show that Kinloch and two other men armed with guns, ambushed the victim, removed him from the car at gunpoint and took his clothing, shoes, and an AK-47.