Lawsuit accuses CCSO, CCOH of negligence in death of former Charleston County inmate

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The family of a former Charleston County inmate who died in custody is suing the sheriff’s office and the Carolina Center for Occupational Health.
Quindell Huggins was arrested July 19, 2017 for failure to pay child support and booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center.
The lawsuit says officers at the jail noticed Huggins was uncooperative, staggering, had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech. Despite those signs, Huggins was not placed in a holding cell for detox or sent to the Emergency Room to be checked.
The jail’s medical staff checked Huggins at 2 a.m. but the inmate was never seen by a doctor.
Court documents show a sergeant said Huggins was irate the next morning. The lawsuit claims he should have been considered a threat to himself or others. It goes on to say, there is no record of another medical check after staff evaluated Huggins at 2 a.m.
The suit also claims the jail violated its own policy by failing to check on Huggins every 30 minutes. During a shift change on July 21, 2017 an officer found Huggins hanging his cell. Court documents show EMS estimated Huggins had been dead for at least an hour, which should have been noticed during a prior cell check.
The autopsy showed Huggins was under the influence of meth, cocaine, and marijuana at the time he was booked.
We’ve reached out to SLED for more information about its investigation.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.