Lowcountry doctor says pancreatic cancer is among toughest to detect

In a video posted online Wednesday, the 78-year-old said he was announcing his illness directly to “Jeopardy!” fans in keeping with his long-time policy of being “open and transparent.”
Dr. Daniel Kirchoff, a Surgical Oncologist at Roper St. Francis, says pancreatic cancer can be extremely hard to detect.
“At stage four, generally we use chemotherapy in an effort to extend life and to maintain a good quality of life," Kirchoff said. " In disease before stage four we can often use a combination of surgery, radiation therapy and chemotherapy to aim for a curative intent.”
He’s among 50,000 other American who receive such a diagnosis each year, Trebek said. Normally, the “prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I’m going to fight this, and I’m going to keep working.”
Trebek said he plans to beat the disease’s low survival rate with the love and support of family and friends and with prayers from viewers. Kirchoff added that one of the few detectable symptoms of pancreatic cancer is jaundice, otherwise known as a yellowing of the skin.
“Pancreatic cancer is very difficult to detect, it often doesn’t cause any symptoms until its been there for a long time and it’s too late and its already stage four,” he said.
Trebek, a native of Sudbury, Ontario, Canada, has been host of the syndicated quiz show since 1984.
