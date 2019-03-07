Manafort to be sentenced Thursday, faces up to 24 years in prison

This Thursday, July 12, 2018 photo provided by the Alexandria, Va., Detention Center shows Paul Manafort, who was booked into the William G. Truesdale Adult Detention Center. On Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, the longtime political operative who for months led Donald Trump's winning presidential campaign, was found guilty of eight financial crimes in the first trial victory of the special counsel investigation into the president's associates. (Alexandria Detention Center via AP)