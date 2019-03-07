No. 16 Chants Down Wake Forest, 14-8

Conway, S.C. – No. 16 Coastal Carolina used a six-run first and scored nine of its 14 runs over the first two innings of play to down Wake Forest 14-8 on Wednesday afternoon in the second game of back-to-back midweek contests versus the Demon Deacons at Springs Brooks Stadium.
The offensive outburst was led by catcher Kyle Skeels (3-for-3, HR, 2B, HBP, BB, 6 RBIs, 3 runs), shortstop Scott McKeon (2-for-4, HR, 2 RBIs, run), outfielder Kieton Rivers (2-for-4, 2B, 4 RBIs, run), first baseman Zach Biermann (2-for-4, HBP, 3 runs) and second baseman Cory Wood (2-for-3, BB, HBP, 3 runs, 2 SB) who all had multiple hits for the game.
With their 12 base hits in the contest, the Chants have now recorded double-digit hits in 13 of their 14 games this season.
Redshirt senior right-handed pitcher Bobby Holmes (1-1) picked up the win on the designated staff day, as he was the most effective pitcher on the day allowing three runs on two hits, three walks and four strikeouts over 2.0 innings out of the bullpen.
Wake Forest’s Bruce Steel (2-for-4, 2 HR, 2 RBIs, 3 runs) had two solo home runs in the game and scored three runs, while Michael Turnconi (1-for-3, 2 RBIs) drove in two RBIs off the bench.
Wake Forest opened the game up with a two-out RBI single to left field in the top of the first to take a 1-0 lead, before the Chants answered with a six-run frame, their largest of the season.
The six-run first inning was highlighted by a two-run double from Skeels, a two-run single by Rivers, an RBI single from McKeon and a sacrifice fly off the bat of Mike Koenig, as the Chants batted around in the first.
After the Demon Deacons hit a solo home run in the second to put the score at 6-2, the Chants added three more runs in the bottom half of the inning on another RBI base hit from Skeels and a two-run double from Rivers to push the home team’s lead out to 9-2 after just two innings of play.
The scoring continued with the Deacons scoring two more runs in the third and another in the fourth on a second solo home run of the game by Steel to put the score at 9-5 midway through the fourth.
Wake Forest threatened again in the top of the fifth, as the Deacs loaded the bases with one out. The Chants went to the bullpen to Holmes who struck out the next two Wake hitters to get Coastal out of the jam and keep the four-run lead at 9-5.
A solo shot by McKeon to left-center field in the fifth put the Chants up 10-5 through five complete. The home run was the first of his Chants career.
Skeels added a three-run shot in the bottom of the sixth to extend the home team’s lead to eight at 13-5 with three innings to play.
However, the scoring was not done yet as the Demon Deacons used a bases-loaded fielder’s choice and a two-run single in the top of the seventh to cut the Chants lead to five at 13-8 heading into the seventh-inning stretch.
The Chants added a run in the eighth on a Parker Chavers’ RBI single to put the final score at 14-8, while left-handed pitcher Anthony Veneziano (2.0 IP, BB, 2 K) pitched the final two innings of the game to close out the win.
Coastal (12-2) will head west to take part in the Seattle Baseball Showcase held at T-Mobile Park, home of the Seattle Mariners, in Seattle, Wash. The Chants will play San Diego (March 8), Washington (March 9) and Oregon State (March 10) over the weekend event.