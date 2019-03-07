Northwoods Mall pizza shop gets "A" rating despite discovery of roaches

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Health officials say they found roaches inside the Sbarro at Northwoods Mall.
The restaurant was still given an "A" rating, scoring 92 percent.
A DHEC report states the roaches have been a problem since 2018 with pest control making several service reports documenting active roaches in the facility.
DHEC inspection records show there have been roaches found off and on during DHEC inspections since 2016.
“That says a lot about our DHEC to give them an A when they have roaches,” said Amber Rambert, a shopper at Northwoods Mall. “That should be a negative F, if that’s even a letter.”
“Retail Food Establishment Inspections are scored based on a 100-point scale,” Laura Renwick with DHEC said in a statement. “Each score is a snapshot in time based on how a retail food establishment handles the five major risk factors related to employee behaviors and preparation practices. At the completion of the inspection, a letter grade is posted at each facility based on the calculated numerical score and the facility’s past compliance history.”
According to authorities, the roaches were under a sink area, behind the pizza station cooler, under the pizza oven, a soda box dispensing area and along the wall of the back prep hood.
In a statement from Sbarro, Chief Administrative Officer Rohan Shearer said they take these issues very seriously.
“We are working closely with the health department who has allowed us to stay open while we address the concerns," Shearer said.
“All priority and priority foundation violations must be corrected immediately,” Renwick said. “Considering the nature of the potential hazard involved and the complexity of the corrective action needed, the Department may schedule a follow-up inspection within 10 calendar days from the last inspection. Our expectation is that when we conduct our follow-up inspection, an exterminator will have been to the site and treatment will have been applied.”
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.