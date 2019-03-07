Plans to renovate West Ashley bikeway moving forward

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The City of Charleston is one step closer to a major revamp of the West Ashley bikeway. The city’s technical review committee is set to approve final plans before sending the project to bid.
The West Ashley bikeway from Playground Road to Wappoo Road will have to be demolished and repaved.
The last time it was paved was when it was originally created in the 1980s.
When it's completed, it will look similar to what the West Ashley greenway looks like.
The parks department says this project has been high on their priority list because of how many people use these paths and how much of an asset it can be for alternate transportation.
The West Ashley bikeway and greenway are two of West Ashley’s most popular locations. However, this section of the bikeway is overrun by large tree roots and broken pavement.
Once completed the bikeway will have a smoother surface which measures 10 feet wide.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.