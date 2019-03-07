Police arrest suspect in December 2018 N. Charleston murder

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - North Charleston police have made an arrest in a 2018 North Charleston homicide.
Kenneth Chris Siguenza, 32, was wanted for the murder that happened in the 1900 block of Alton Street in North Charleston on Dec. 23, 2018.
He was taken into custody overnight at a house on Langley Drive in Summerville with the help of US Marshals, according to North Charleston police spokesman Spencer Pryor. He was then booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center at 2:38 a.m.
Officers responded to Alton Street at approximately 7 p.m. on Dec. 23. and found Eston Shoaf, 33, shot inside a pickup truck. He later died at the hospital.
Witnesses told police Shoaf and the man now identified as Siguenza another got into an argument that turned physical and at some point, Siguenza pulled a handgun and shot Shoaf.
Police say the truck had multiple bullet holes in the front windshield and police found shell cases around the front of an orange tractor nearby.
