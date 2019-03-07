Police: 3rd of three suspects in counterfeit money case arrested in Pee Dee

ANDREWS, SC (WCSC) - Police say a man arrested Tuesday in connection with forgery in Andrews is also wanted in North Carolina.
Stephan Moore, 36, of Florence, is charged with forgery, value less than $10,000; driving under suspension and habitual offender, according to Florence County Detention Center records.
Moore was the last remaining suspect of three wanted by the Andrews Police Department, according to Chief Tyrone York. Moore is also wanted in North Carolina, York said.
Ashley Michelle Woods and Imesha Ragins were arrested in February, according to Georgetown County Detention Center records.
Woods, 34, of Kingstree, was booked on Feb. 7 on a charge of breach of trust with fraudulent intent (value $1,000 or less); and Ragins, 25, also of Kingstree, was arrested on Feb. 12 on a charge of forgery (less than $5,000), according to jail records.
