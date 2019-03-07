Report: Roaches found inside pizza shop at Northwoods Mall

March 6, 2019 at 10:04 PM EST - Updated March 6 at 10:10 PM

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Health officials say they found roaches inside the Sbarro at Northwoods Mall.

A DHEC report states the roaches have been a problem since December of last year.

According to authorities, the roaches were under a sink area, behind the pizza station cooler, under the pizza oven, a soda box dispensing area and along the wall of the back prep hood.

“Observed Orkin Pest Control service reports from 12/13/18, 1/10/19 and 2/14/19 and stated that there was active roaches in facility,” stated a Retail Food Establishment Inspection Report.

