SC EMT worker disciplined for posting photo of suicide victim to Facebook

COLUMBIA, SC (WCSC) - A Greenwood County emergency medical technician was fined and had his EMT certificate suspended for reportedly taking a photo of a suicide victim on his cell phone and posting the image to his Facebook page, according to DHEC investigators.
The case was reviewed at a meeting of the Department of Health and Environmental Control board on Thursday. DHEC received information on March 29, 2018, about an incident involving an EMT identified as Trevor Sizemore with Greenwood County EMS. DHEC investigators say Sizemore and a fellow EMS employee responded to a home for a patient with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The patient was pronounced dead on arrival, investigators said.
Sizemore took a picture of the body on his phone and uploaded it to Facebook, they said.
DHEC documents state the department determined Sizemore committed misconduct by “revealing confidences entrusted to him in the course of medical attendance” and “committed misconduct by failing to comply with the confidentiality provisions of the state EMS Act, which state that the identity of a patient must be treated as confidential.”
By consent order, Sizemore agreed to a $500 fine with $250 of that penalty being held in abeyance for one year, along with a three-month suspension of his EMT certificate to be held in abeyance for 12 months.
He also agreed to complete a National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians Principles of Ethics and Personal Leadership course within 12 months, DHEC documents state.
